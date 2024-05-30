WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.12. 23,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 34,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $781.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,029 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter worth about $287,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

