Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $50,475.30 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.36. 281,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,268. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 273,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

