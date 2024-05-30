Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $108,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,570 shares of company stock valued at $116,814,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $208.61 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.