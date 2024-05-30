WorthPointe LLC Buys Shares of 712 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $357.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

