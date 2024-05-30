WorthPointe LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 553.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 121,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,355 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.