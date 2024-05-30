WorthPointe LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 330,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,260. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

