WorthPointe LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 242,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,086. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.