WorthPointe LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,293. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
