WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the April 30th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WRIT Media Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRIT remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. WRIT Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
