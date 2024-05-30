WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the April 30th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WRIT Media Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRIT remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. WRIT Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

WRIT Media Group Company Profile

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

