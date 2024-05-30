Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $137.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.