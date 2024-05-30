XYO Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $107.65 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,429.92 or 1.00043795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011916 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00115637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00811571 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,116,375.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

