Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YGRAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 82,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,267. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

