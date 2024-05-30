Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YGRAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 82,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,267. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.
About Yangarra Resources
