ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

