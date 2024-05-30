Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2,719.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.47. 2,904,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,243. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

