Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-$567 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.16 million.

ZS traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,719. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.79.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

