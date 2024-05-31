152,769 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,094,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 373,157 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDD remained flat at $4.73 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

