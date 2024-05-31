194 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $26.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,364.08. 2,171,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.38 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,334.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,213.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
