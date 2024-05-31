20,094 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 401,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 283,301 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.21. 107,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,940. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

