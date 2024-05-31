25,000 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Timken by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Timken by 43.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timken by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.89. 482,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

