2,571 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.68. The stock had a trading volume of 963,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,261. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

