2,864 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 192,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

