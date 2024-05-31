331 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.85. 1,272,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,688. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.89 and its 200-day moving average is $733.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

