3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Cut by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. 620,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,591. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

