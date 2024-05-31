4,566 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.79. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

