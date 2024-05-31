5,094 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,835,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,094,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

