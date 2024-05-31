5th Street Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. New York Community Bancorp makes up about 0.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.29. 12,278,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,497,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

