5th Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $142,796,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.18. 1,527,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,595. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.