613,003 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 613,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Allbirds as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 64.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,839 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $209,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock remained flat at $0.58 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 890,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIRD. Wedbush decreased their target price on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

