66,267 Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,952 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 985,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 105.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 30,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

