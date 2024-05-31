7,147 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,147 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 859,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,828. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

