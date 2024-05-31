84,094 Shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Acquired by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

