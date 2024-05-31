AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,250.00

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 2,250 ($28.74), with a volume of 69977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,130 ($27.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.37. The company has a market cap of £516.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,610.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,186.44%.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

