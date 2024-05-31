AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,121,700 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 1,889,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,734.3 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLVF traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.15. 8,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.65. AB Volvo has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$30.30.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
