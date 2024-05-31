AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,121,700 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 1,889,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,734.3 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLVF traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.15. 8,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.65. AB Volvo has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$30.30.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

