AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 664.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 158,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $156.40. 4,311,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

