Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 715 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 715 ($9.13). Approximately 16,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.07).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 715 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.