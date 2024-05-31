Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 101,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,334. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
