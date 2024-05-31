Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,714 Shares

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,593.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,260,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,626,787.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $8,730.45.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $269,340.48.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HQL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.32. 58,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

