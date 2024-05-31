Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $98.91 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,607.99 or 1.00113717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00116018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10249353 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,595,156.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

