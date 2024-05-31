Acala Token Market Cap Reaches $99.58 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and $3.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010780 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,318.38 or 1.00004107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011943 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00111964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10317805 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,908,413.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

