ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ACNB has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

