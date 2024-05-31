ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 46,126 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Waterman sold 10,130 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $187,101.10.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $15,016,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 220.9% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

