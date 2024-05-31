Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

