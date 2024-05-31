Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.58

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 20253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

