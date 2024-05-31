AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 735.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 121,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

