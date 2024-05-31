AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
AFC Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AFC Ajax stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.
AFC Ajax Company Profile
