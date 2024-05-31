AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.55. 2,050,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,480,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

