Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 56,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.87. Agrify has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
