Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $260.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.