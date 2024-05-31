AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Down 1.2%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 40,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 21,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

AirIQ Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

