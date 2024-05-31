Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.69. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$828,006.08. In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$828,006.08. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total value of C$696,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 240,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,136 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

